Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

