Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,995,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,013. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

