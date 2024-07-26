Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

CMG stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $9,221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

