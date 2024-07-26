Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $49.67. 11,043,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.