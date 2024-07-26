China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 7.8%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

About China Minsheng Banking

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

