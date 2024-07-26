ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.