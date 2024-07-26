C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 74.4% in July

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

In other news, Director George R. Sisson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $39,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of CFFI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.39. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

