CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Short Interest Update

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CervoMed in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

CervoMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

