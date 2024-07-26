CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CNP opened at $28.88 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

