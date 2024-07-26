Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

TSE CLS traded up C$2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 517,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,846. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$86.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

