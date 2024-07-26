Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC cut shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Celestica Stock Up 3.0 %
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Celestica
In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.