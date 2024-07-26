CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

