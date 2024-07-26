CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.
CBRE Group Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $110.55.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
