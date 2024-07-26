Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in Capri by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 249,327 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Capri Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.