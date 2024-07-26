CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

