CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 7,453 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3 %

PWR opened at $248.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

