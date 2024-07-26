CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 41,692 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.