CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.14% of Kanzhun worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

