CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 18,931 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.24 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

