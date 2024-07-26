CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.