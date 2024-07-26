CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,699,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,228.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,298.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,219.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

