CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

