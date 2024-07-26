CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARES opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.