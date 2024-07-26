CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

