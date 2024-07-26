CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 15,621 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

