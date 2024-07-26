Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target to C$8.75

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Collective Mining stock opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Collective Mining has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$241.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. In related news, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. Also, Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $418,600 over the last three months. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

