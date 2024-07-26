Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.33.

Shares of K opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.11. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

