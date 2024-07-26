Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,007 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.13% of Cameco worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cameco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after buying an additional 452,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,511,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

