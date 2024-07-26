Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.01

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.58, with a volume of 1752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.36.

Callidus Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Callidus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.