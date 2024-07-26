Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of BZZUY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.
Buzzi Company Profile
