Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 9,258 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,982,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231,395. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

