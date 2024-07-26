Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 85.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 89.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 78.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 657,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,233. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

About Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

