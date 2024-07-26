Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.5 %

OZK traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 1,924,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

