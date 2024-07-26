Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 6,624.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at $33,811,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $11,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 2,277.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

