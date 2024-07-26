Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.
Brunswick Trading Up 7.5 %
Brunswick stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.