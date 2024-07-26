Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 7.5 %

Brunswick stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

