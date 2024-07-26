Brokers Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

