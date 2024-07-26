Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Britvic Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.