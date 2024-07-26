Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,476. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

