Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $930,626,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

