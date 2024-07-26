BMO Capital Markets Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. 334,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,041. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

