Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
