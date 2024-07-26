Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 144.9% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

