BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.38 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,438.94 or 1.00021248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999463 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

