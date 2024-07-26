BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835.83 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $67,303.78 or 0.99981350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $835.83 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008641 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

