Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE NOV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. 6,838,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,456. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $119,686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

