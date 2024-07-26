Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $550.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $517.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Shares of LII traded up $25.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $571.65. The stock had a trading volume of 131,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.47. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $583.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

