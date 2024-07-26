Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 414,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 454,209 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Bally’s Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Stories

