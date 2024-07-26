B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $18.56. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 125,248 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.92%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.