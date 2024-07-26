Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $28,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $310.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day moving average is $291.32. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

