Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.96.

AVY stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

