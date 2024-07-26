AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.
AudioEye Trading Up 29.8 %
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
