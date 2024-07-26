AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

