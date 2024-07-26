Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $216.01 and last traded at $216.77. 11,286,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 63,524,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

